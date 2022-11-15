LANCASTER — For decades, Hollywood science fiction has served as a source of inspiration for real-world aerospace achievements. Today’s aerospace engineers, pilots and astronauts are as likely to be inspired to join their field by what they saw as a child watching “Star Trek” or “Star Wars,” as an earlier generation was by the Apollo moon missions.

That connection was celebrated, on Saturday, in the Flight Test Museum Foundation’s annual Gathering of Eagles, held at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

I know Donald mallick...His son (Davy) worked for me. He signed a copy of his book for me...""The Smell of Kerosene: A Fighter Pilot's Odyssey"" It is a Great Read.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.