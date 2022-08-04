ANTELOPE ACRES — Wednesday was the first day of school for nearly 9,000 students across Westside Union School District’s 13 school sites.
Del Sur School bustled as parents dropped their children off for their first day back at school. The campus, at 90th Street West and Avenue H, was energized. Students reunited with old friends or made new ones as they walked to their homerooms.
“Back-to-school night, last night, it was terrific; we had a ton of parents show up,” Principal Justin Holtfreter said. “We had a lot of smiling faces.”
Del Sur has about 720 students, including 250 seventh- and eighth-graders. The school also welcomed its first class of youngsters in teacher Jessica Zuniga’s universal prekindergarten classroom.
Preschooler Adrian Garcia, four, had a big smile on his face as he sat at his desk. His parents, Jose and Stephanie Garcia, stood nearby.
“He was excited,” mother Stephanie Garcia said.
Adrian Garcia’s smile turned to a brief bout of tears when he ran to give his father a hug before his parents left the classroom. Before that, he looked to make a new friend with Oscar Rojas Jr., who sat next to him. The two took turns pulling blue, yellow, green and brown flower-shaped plastic gears from a green tub placed on the desk in front of them.
“He wasn’t at first but now he is,” father Oscar Rojas Sr. said when asked if his son was excited about starting school.
For the first time in more than two years, students will be able to attend school in person without a mask mandate from public health officials. However, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health strongly recommends masks for everyone in indoor settings, including K-12 schools.
“The last two school years and half of the school year before were unusual,” Westside Union School District Superintendent Regina Rossall said. “We’re very excited to start school.”
Today is the first day of school for Palmdale School District. Antelope Valley Union High School District, Eastside Union School District and Wilsona School District start school, on Monday. Lancaster School District starts school, on Tuesday; Keppel Union School and Southern Kern Unified School District start, on Wednesday. Muroc Joint Unified School District starts, on Aug. 11; Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District starts, on Aug. 15. Acton-Agua Dulce and Mojave Unified School Districts start school, on Aug.17.
(1) comment
Very Precious....Let's draw a line in the sand "today" and teach these kids Math, Science, and English..."NOT" CRT, or that they are victims, or any gender B.S. Let's make it about learning "NOT" creating the next generation of activists. Del Sur is a great school lets hope they set the standard.
