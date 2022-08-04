ANTELOPE ACRES — Wednesday was the first day of school for nearly 9,000 students across Westside Union School District’s 13 school sites.

Del Sur School bustled as parents dropped their children off for their first day back at school. The campus, at 90th Street West and Avenue H, was energized. Students reunited with old friends or made new ones as they walked to their homerooms.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Very Precious....Let's draw a line in the sand "today" and teach these kids Math, Science, and English..."NOT" CRT, or that they are victims, or any gender B.S. Let's make it about learning "NOT" creating the next generation of activists. Del Sur is a great school lets hope they set the standard.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.