Hearns birthday

Bishop Henry Hearns (center) speaks at his 90th birthday celebration April 15 at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center surrounded by family members, including son Henry Hearns Jr. Abigail Hearns, Andrea Hechanova, Angela Hearns and Sylvia Simpson.

 Photo courtesy of Premiere Moments Photography

LANCASTER — When Bishop Henry Hearns celebrated his 90th birthday at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center on April 15, some 600 of his friends, family members and supporters turned out for the party.

The committee that organized the celebration tried to raise $25,000 to endow a scholarship in his name at the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering. The Korean War veteran and Mississippi native received a master’s degree in environmental engineering from USC. They hoped to present at the LPAC celebration or on his actual birthday, April 23, at the Living Stone Cathedral of Worship.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.