LANCASTER — When Bishop Henry Hearns celebrated his 90th birthday at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center on April 15, some 600 of his friends, family members and supporters turned out for the party.
The committee that organized the celebration tried to raise $25,000 to endow a scholarship in his name at the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering. The Korean War veteran and Mississippi native received a master’s degree in environmental engineering from USC. They hoped to present at the LPAC celebration or on his actual birthday, April 23, at the Living Stone Cathedral of Worship.
They did not meet the fundraising goal for the USC scholarship but instead gained something better and unexpected — a scholarship in Hearns’ name at his undergraduate alma mater, Tennessee State University. Hearns graduated from college in 1959 with bachelor of science degrees in civil and agricultural engineering. The Korean War veteran and Mississippi native received a master’s degree in environmental engineering from USC.
The birthday celebration included a video from the university announcing the naming of the Bishop Henry Hearns USDA-NRCS (National Resources Conversation Services) Scholarship.
“We want to have our students walk in your path,” associate professor Catherine Armwood-Gordon, interim chair for the Civil and Architectural Engineering Department, said in the video.
Recipients from the School of Engineering will be known as Bishop Henry Hearns Scholars. The video included birthday wishes and congratulations from scholarship recipients.
The Tennessee State scholarship came about after the US Department of Agriculture’s Kevin Farmer discovered Bishop Hearns during his research on who paved the way for him to be top management in the federal government in terms of engineering, Angela Hearns, Bishop Hearns’ daughter said.
“Lo and behold, they found my father and he is the first African American civil engineer to be hired by the United States government for the Department of Agriculture,” Angela Hearns said. “He was so moved that he started searching for him.”
Farmer connected Bishop Hearns to other African American civil engineers throughout the country.
Farmer couldn’t contribute to the USC scholarship fund, Angela Hearns said, but he did contact Tennessee State.
“They were so moved by what they heard about my dad that they were inspired to then change the name to include my father’s name for the entire engineering scholarship program,” Angela Hearns said.
She added the money raised for the proposed USC scholarship in her father’s name was donated in his name to the general scholarship fund.
“I could not believe it,” Bishop Hearns said about the scholarship named after him. “I’m still in awe about it.”
In 1959 after he graduated in four years with two bachelor’s degrees, Hearns could not get a job in Mississippi, his home state, or Tennessee as a Black engineer. He came to California and got a job with the Department of Agriculture in San Fernando Valley.
“I’m going to go back to Memphis hopefully in October and I’m going to Nashville, go up to the school and find out what’s going on with my scholarship,” Bishop Hearns said.
