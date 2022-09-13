LANCASTER — A speed enforcement operation conducted by the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force, on Monday, resulted in 86 citations and three misdemeanor arrests, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The operation was held between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., on Avenue K near Elm Street in Lancaster.
It was part of ongoing efforts by the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force to reduce fatal traffic collisions. The Task Force consists of deputies from the Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff’s stations and the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Office.
In 2020, Lancaster recorded 29 fatal traffic collisions and over 800 injury collisions, Sgt. Michael Politano reported. Speed was a factor in nearly 60% of the fatal traffic collisions. The speed involved in a traffic collision is directly related to the extent of injuries endured by those involved.
Targeted Task Force operations, such as the one held Monday, have had an impact in raising awareness and reducing speed, with a 34% reduction in fatal collisions for 2021, Politano reported.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will conduct similar enforcement efforts throughout the city in the future and would like to remind motorists to slow down, be attentive and drive defensively and sober, so they may avoid a collision, Politano said.
