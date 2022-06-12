BOGALUSA, La. (AP) — A US sailor from south Louisiana who had been unaccounted for since the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor will finally get a proper burial back home.
The US Department of Defense announced, Thursday, that Navy Seaman 1st Class Houston Temples, who was 24 years old at the time of the attack, will be buried in Washington Parish, later this year, WBRZ-TV reported.
Temples was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, during World War II, and was among more than 400 men killed when the vessel sank, Dec. 7, 1941, during the attack by Japanese aircraft. The department spent years recovering servicemembers’ remains from the harbor, many of whom went unidentified.
By 1947, laboratory staff was only able to identify the remains of 35 unnamed men recovered from the USS Oklahoma. In 2015, the Department of Defense launched new efforts to identify those remaining sailors, which involved exhuming their remains from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
His funeral is scheduled for Dec. 7.
