Store Owner Shoots Suspect

This is a surveillance image provided by the Riverside Sheriff’s Department that shows a suspect during an armed robbery, Sunday, in Norco, Calif. The man armed with a rifle was shot by a quick-acting convenience store owner who pulled a shotgun out from behind the counter and opened fire during the attempted robbery.

 Associated Press

NORCO, Calif. — A man armed with a rifle was shot by a quick-acting convenience store owner who pulled a shotgun out from behind the counter and opened fire during an attempted robbery.

The faceoff was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store around 2:45 a.m., Sunday, in Norco, Calif., a city that bills itself as “Horsetown USA.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.