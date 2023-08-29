LANCASTER — Authorities on Monday identified an 80-year-old man who was killed when his compact SUV collided with a big rig in Lancaster.
The crash was reported at 8:55 p.m. Sunday on Avenue D (State Route 138) and 85th Street West, California Highway Patrol Officer S. Lough told City News Service.
Joseph Bongiorno Jr. died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner reported. His city of residence was not known.
No other injuries were reported.
A news videographer at the scene said the man was driving a silver Honda CRV east on Avenue D when he tried to overtake a car in front of his and collided with the semi, which went off the road into a field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.