LANCASTER — A 57-year-old man described by authorities as possibly homeless went missing in Antelope Valley, and the sheriff’s department sought public help Thursday to find him.
Martin Mitchel Sandoval was last seen in the Antelope Valley area about 11 a.m. on Sept. 1, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
He is described as Hispanic, five feet nine inches tall, 163 pounds, with hazel eyes, a bald head and a “Mom” tattoo on his left hand, Medrano said. He was last wearing a red shirt, blue pants and tennis shoes.
Authorities circulated a photo of Sandoval and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.
