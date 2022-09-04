FLETCHER

FLETCHER

 HONS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The family of a Tennessee woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus has offered a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was last seen, about 4:20 a.m., Friday, Memphis police have said. She was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain after a brief struggle, police said.

