Emad Sharghi (from left), Morad Tahbaz and Siamak Namazi, former prisoners in Iran, walk out of a Qatar Airways flight Monday that brought them out of Tehran and to Doha, Qatar.

 Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar — Five Americans detained for years in Iran walked off a plane and into freedom Monday, most arm-in-arm, as part of a politically risky deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets owed by a third country, South Korea.

The successful negotiations for the Americans’ freedom brought Biden profuse thanks from their families but heat from Republican presidential rivals and other opponents for the monetary arrangement with one of America’s top adversaries.

