EAST SHORE, Calif. — Earthquakes have rattled a large area of Northern California this week, but only minor damage was immediately reported.

A magnitude 5.5 quake centered in the Sierra Nevada’s Lake Almanor resort region struck at 4:19 p.m. Thursday and a magnitude 5.2 aftershock occurred at 3:18 a.m. Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.

