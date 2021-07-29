LAKE HUGHES — Lake Hughes’ 49er Day celebration will return this Saturday with a parade, live music and craft and food vendors after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival has been held the last Saturday of July every year since 1949 with the exception of last year. The event is a primary fundraiser for the Lakes Community Center, which has served as the hub for many of the area’s activities prior to the pandemic.
“People haven’t seen each other for a long time,” said David Hall president of the Lakes Community Center. “I’m expecting a good turnout here because people want to get out. It’s a big outside area we have here; it’s nice and open so it should be a good time.”
The parade, which starts at 10 a.m., takes off from Elizabeth Lake Road at Newvale Drive and runs east past the Rock Inn to the Lakes Community Center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road. The grand marshal will be a surprise announced prior to the start of the parade.
As the parade comes to an end, the 49ers Craft and Music Festival themed Strange Daze will get under way. The festivities will move into the community center’s outdoor party area. There is a large stage and dance area with room for all. There is also a mid-day dunk tank for the children along with other youth entertainment.
Running from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the community center, it will include music at 2 p.m. by The Sweetwater Gentlemen, followed at 5 p.m. by the Alan Wright Band. Waves of Steele will perform at 8 p.m., and Freddies Bomb Factory will close out the music at 9:30 p.m.
A variety of raffle prizes will be awarded throughout the day, and a silent auction will take place.
Festival admission costs $5 for adults 18 and older. People age 75 and older and military will be admitted free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.