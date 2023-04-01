Speed enforcement operation

The Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force’s speed enforcement operations, like this one on State Route 138 last year, are helping to reduce fatal collisions across the Valley. A recent one cited 49 drivers for speeding in a two-hour period.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Sheriff’s Station

PALMDALE — An Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force speed enforcement operation recently resulted in 49 drivers cited for speeding during the two-hour period, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials reported.

The enforcement operation was held on Pearblossom Highway near Old Nadeau Road in Palmdale, south of the California Aqueduct and Barrel Springs Road. Speeds recorded during this operation were up to 30 miles per hour over the speed limit, officials reported.

