PALMDALE — An Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force speed enforcement operation recently resulted in 49 drivers cited for speeding during the two-hour period, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The enforcement operation was held on Pearblossom Highway near Old Nadeau Road in Palmdale, south of the California Aqueduct and Barrel Springs Road. Speeds recorded during this operation were up to 30 miles per hour over the speed limit, officials reported.
The Task Force consists of deputies from the Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff’s stations, as well as officers from the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Office.
They have held targeted speed enforcement operations throughout 2022 and 2023 and have seen a reduction in fatal collisions as a result, officials reported.
Last year, the city of Palmdale saw 18 fatal traffic collisions and almost 600 injury collisions, officials reported. Speed was a component of the cause of a large percentage of these collisions.
The speed involved in a collision is directly related to the extent of the injuries the parties endure, officials said.
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station will conduct similar enforcement efforts throughout the city in the future and would like to remind motorists to slow down, be attentive and drive defensively and sober, so that they may avoid a collision.
