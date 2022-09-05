F-35A

The test fleet of F-35 fighters has a fresh new airplane, as the latest version of the stealthy fighter recently arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, to enable testing of the latest versions of its systems.

 CHASE KOHLER/Air Force

EDWARDS AFB — The newest F-35A, straight out of the factory, found its new home here at Edwards Air Force Base, Aug. 1.

The aircraft, Air Force serial number 338, is the first of six F-35s the 461st Flight Test Squadron and F-35 Lightning II Integrated Test Force will receive in the next few years. The upgraded fleet will be used to test the Technical Refresh 3 and Block 4 configurations of the Air Force’s newest fighter that will create tactical and operational advantages over peer competitors.

