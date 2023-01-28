EAFB First Flights

Col. Grant Mizell, of the 412th Operations Group at Edwards Air Force Base, moderates a panel on first flight experiences featuring Dan Canin, Lockheed Martin test pilot (left); retired Air Force Col. Bob Hood, Northrop Grumman test pilot; and Evan Thomas, Stratolaunch director of flight operations.

 ADAM BOWLES/412th Test Wing Public Affairs

LANCASTER — The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base helped celebrate the First Flights in the Antelope Valley, on Jan. 20, with a dinner and consideration panel co-hosted by the West Coast section of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots.

The event was held in conjunction with the Society of Flight Test Engineers and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center.

