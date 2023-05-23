SANGER, Calif. — A search crew found the body of a 4-year-old boy in a surging California river on Monday, a day after his 8-year-old sister died when the siblings were swept away by the current, authorities said.
Searchers in a boat spotted the boy’s body caught against a tree in the Kings River about 1.75 miles downstream from where he and his sister went into the water, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The river has been closed to recreational use because of high water levels.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at around 2 p.m. Sunday and the girl was found dead less than an hour later. About 40 rescue personnel using boats, a helicopter and a drone continued the search for her brother about a mile from Pine Flat Dam near Sanger.
The children, who were not wearing life jackets, entered the water with their mother and another adult while trying to make their way to climb on a rock, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Signs have been posted along the Kings and San Joaquin rivers since March 14 urging people to stay out of the water because of hazardous conditions, the sheriff’s office said.
