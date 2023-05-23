SANGER, Calif. — A search crew found the body of a 4-year-old boy in a surging California river on Monday, a day after his 8-year-old sister died when the siblings were swept away by the current, authorities said.

Searchers in a boat spotted the boy’s body caught against a tree in the Kings River about 1.75 miles downstream from where he and his sister went into the water, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The river has been closed to recreational use because of high water levels.

