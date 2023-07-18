HAMPTON, Ga. — Four victims of a mass shooting in an Atlanta suburb were remembered as loving relatives, an expert locksmith and a beautiful singer as people in Hampton gathered Monday to hold a prayer vigil in their honor.
Neighbors were still shaking off disbelief at the 10-minute span Saturday when Scott Leavitt, 67; his wife, Shirley Leavitt, 66; Steve Blizzard, 65; and Ronald Jeffers, 66, were shot and killed. Police and witnesses named 40-year-old Andre Longmore as the shooter.
The killings set off a massive search that ended Sunday with Longmore dead in a shootout in another suburb about 15 miles north. The exchange of gunfire wounded a sheriff’s deputy and two police officers, who are all recovering.
Residents of the bucolic Dogwood Lakes subdivision, where about 40 houses with tidy yards flank a lake on two streets, were surprised that gun violence had come to their peaceful neighborhood about 25 miles south of Atlanta. Hampton had not recorded a homicide since 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.