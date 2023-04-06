Wind farm

The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a nearly 4,000-acre wind farm west of Rosamond. It will include up to 45 wind turbines and produce up to 100 megawatts.

 Map courtesy of Kern County Department of Planning and Natural Resources

ROSAMOND — The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a nearly 4,000-acre wind farm west of Rosamond at its March 28 meeting.

The Keyhole Wind Energy Project, from EDF Renewables, would place up to 45 turbines, producing up to 100 megawatts of electricity, on 3,920 acres a half-mile north of Rosamond Boulevard and west of 170th Street West.

