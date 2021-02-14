RIDGECREST — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled the Mojave Desert on Friday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred shortly before 4 p.m. roughly 40 miles from Ridgecrest, according to the geological survey. It was reported at a depth of 1.5 miles.
The Los Angeles Times reported an average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur annually in California and Nevada.
