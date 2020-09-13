PALMDALE — Authorities are seeking the public help’s to locate a 36-year-old Palmdale man diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and hasn’t contacted his family in almost a week.
Elijah Mosses Reyes last contacted his family at 10 a.m. Sept. 5, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Reyes is described as Hispanic, five feet, eight inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and dark hair, the sheriff’s department reported.
Authorities circulated a photo of Reyes and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.