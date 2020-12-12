LANCASTER — Authorities on Thursday circulated a photo of a 34-year-old woman who went missing in the Antelope Valley area over the summer.
Tashena Larie Boudreau, who also goes by the names “Shena” and “Taz,” was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Boudreau may be homeless, and authorities did not provide an exact location of where she was last seen.
She is described as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 125 pounds, with brown eyes and hair and a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder, Medrano said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or call anonymously to 800-222-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.