FALLBROOK, Calif. — A 3-year-old Southern California child accidentally shot and killed their 1-year-old sibling after getting hold of an unsecured handgun, authorities said.
The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday in Fallbrook, a city 56 miles north of San Diego. Firefighters took the child to Palomar Hospital where she was pronounced dead an hour later, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.
