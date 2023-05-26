Mountain Lion Kittens

This is one of three female mountain lion kittens to which mountain lion P-77 recently gave birth in the Santa Monica and Santa Susana Mountain ranges.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to three healthy kittens, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The three females estimated to be a month old were found May 18 nestled in a patch of poison oak in the Simi Hills area about 40 miles northwest of downtown LA, the park service said in a statement.

