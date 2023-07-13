Bus Crash-Illinois

A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided Wednesday with tractor-trailers on the exit ramp to a rest area on westbound Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill.

 Associated Press

HIGHLAND, Ill. — A Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway rest area exit early Wednesday in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously, state police said.

The St. Louis-bound bus was traveling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County when it crashed into the three semis just before 2 a.m., Illinois State Police said, citing an initial investigation.

