Church Crosses Burned

Burned crosses stand last week outside the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church. Three wooden crosses outside the small church were found burned early June 30.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Three wooden crosses outside a small Los Angeles church were found burned early Thursday, and authorities said it was being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire shortly before 5 a.m. in the Sylmar area and found the flames were already out, leaving smoldering wood, Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange said in a statement.

