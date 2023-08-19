LOS ANGELES — Three men were convicted today of murdering a 21- year-old man whom a prosecutor argued was mistakenly targeted because one of the men wrongly believed that one of his adult daughters had been assaulted by the victim.
The downtown Los Angeles jury found Stephen Anthony Heard, 55; Johnny Sierra Velasquez, 41; and Jesus Delgado, 49, guilty of one count each of first- degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder involving the Aug. 27, 2015, attack in a Claremont apartment on 21-year-old Joshua Rodriguez, who was found dead in Walnut 11 days later.
