LLANO — Three people were killed in three separate traffic collisions Monday within an approximately 12-hour stretch, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The first incident occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Communications Center broadcast a call of a traffic collision with an ambulance responding and a vehicle fire on State Route 138 east of Puzzle Canyon Road, according to the CHP.
A preliminary investigation indicated an unidentified adult male was driving a Nissan pickup truck west on SR 138. A 2017 Peterbilt driven by Aaron Hudanich, 54, of Bremerton, Wash., was eastbound.
For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan collided head-on into the Peterbilt. The Nissan’s driver sustained fatal injuries. Hudanich and his passenger, Tawnia Eback, 50, also of Bremerton, sustained major injuries and were transported to Arrowhead Memorial Regional Hospital, the CHP said.
A Sig Alert was issued for all lanes at about 10:58 a.m. The alert was canceled at approximately 8:26 p.m. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor, the CHP said.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Investigating Officer W. Kwon at the Antelope Valley area CHP Office at 661-948-8541 during business hours. After business hours, call the Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at 323-259-320
Meanwhile, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Communications Center broadcast a call of a traffic crash with an ambulance responding on State Route 2 west of Big Pines Highway, the CHP said.
According to the preliminary investigation, an unidentified Phelan resident was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer east on State Route 2, west of Big Pines Highway. For reasons still under investigation, the Explorer left the roadway and overturned, and the driver sustained fatal injuries. The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs as a factor is unknown, the CHP said.
Anyone with information regarding this crash in encouraged to call Officer J. Helble at the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541. After business hours, contact the Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at 323-259-3200.
Later, at about 10:51 p.m., a man riding a bicycle was hit and killed by a vehicle.
A preliminary investigation showed the bicyclist was eastbound on Avenue L east of 42nd Street West. A Chevy Camaro driven by Dion Troupe II, 24, of Lancaster was traveling in the same direction when, “for reasons still under investigation,” the bicycle and the Camaro collided, the CHP said.
The bicyclist sustained fatal injuries. Alcohol and/or drugs use is not suspected.
Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to call Investigating Officer M. Averbeck at the Antelope Valley area CHP Office at 661-948-8541 during business hours. After business hours, call the Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at 323-259-3200.
