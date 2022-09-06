BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a $3.6 billion budget for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year, following a public hearing, at the Aug. 30 meeting.
The budget focuses on key areas of importance: public safety, emergency response, homelessness mitigation, public health — including behavioral health — and parks, Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said.
The county’s property tax revenue, while improved, remain a concern, as the core source in oil and gas field assessments are constrained by state policies regarding fossil fuel production. The county’s property tax assessments increased 13.16% over last year, thanks to the uptick in oil and gas prices, but are up only 16.1% since 2014, making Kern County the lowest growth in property assessments in the state, Alsop said.
“As a result, we’re taking a precautionary approach,” he said.
Given these constraints, the 2022-2023 budget makes investments in critical areas, in some instances with the aid of state and federal funds, including the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We touch every life of our residents either directly or indirectly,” Chief Financial Officer Elsa Martinez said of county services.
Public protection services comprise 29% of the budget at $1.03 billion. This includes not only public safety and fire, but also services such as code compliance, planning, building inspection and animal control.
The emphasis on public safety is shown in $4.6 million in one-time funds for the sheriff’s training academy and incentives for retention and recruitment, including a housing stipend for the hard-to-staff outlying unincorporated areas.
Although improved, staffing is still an issue, with 131 of unfunded positions. This underscores the necessity of asking voters in unincorporated areas to approve a one-cent sales tax measure in November, to help fund services in those areas, Alsop said.
“We are making significant investments in our community, from improvements to parks to spay and neuter programming,” Martinez said.
Kern County received $174 million in funding under ARPA, which has been allocated to a number of areas across county services.
The Kern County Library system is one beneficiary, with $2.45 million to restore staffing to pre-pandemic levels, returning libraries across the county to their former hours. In addition, $225,820 was allocated for library technology investments.
Parks will receive $20.5 million for a variety of improvements, including bathroom renovations, playground equipment replacement and security improvements.
Public health measures, including $15 million for programs to aid those experiencing homelessness, are allocated $28 million in ARPA funds.
