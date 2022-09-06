BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a $3.6 billion budget for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year, following a public hearing, at the Aug. 30 meeting.

The budget focuses on key areas of importance: public safety, emergency response, homelessness mitigation, public health — including behavioral health — and parks, Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said.

