PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested one person and cited 28 drivers for violations, Friday night, during a driving under the influence checkpoint operation.
One person was arrested for driving under the influence, officials reported.
Additionally, 21 people were cited for driving without a license, five were cited for driving on a suspended license and two people were cited for driving without their child in a car seat, officials reported.
In addition to the arrest and citation, five vehicles were impounded or stored.
Deputies came in contact with 1,320 vehicles during the checkpoint, which was held from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., at 10th Street West and Technology Drive, in Palmdale.
Locations for DUI checkpoints are selected based on data showing a history of incidents or crashes involving impaired driving, according to Sheriff’s officials. This supports the checkpoints’ primary purpose to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”
Drivers charged for the first time with a DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s previous checkpoint, in April, yielded three drivers taken into custody for driving under the influence, among numerous other citations, according to station officials.
A total of 856 vehicles were checked during that period.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station held the latest checkpoint prior to Friday’s, on June 10, near the intersection of Avenue J and Genoa Avenue. It yielded eight citations from 952 vehicles checked.
The Department conducts such checkpoints several times, each year.
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
