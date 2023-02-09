LANCASTER — A speed enforcement operation on Tuesday resulted in 25 drivers being cited and two misdemeanor arrests during the two-hour operation, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.

The speed enforcement operation took place in the early afternoon on Avenue H near 10th Street West. It was conducted by members of the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force, which includes deputies from the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations, as well as officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Antelope Valley Office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.