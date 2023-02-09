LANCASTER — A speed enforcement operation on Tuesday resulted in 25 drivers being cited and two misdemeanor arrests during the two-hour operation, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The speed enforcement operation took place in the early afternoon on Avenue H near 10th Street West. It was conducted by members of the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force, which includes deputies from the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations, as well as officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Antelope Valley Office.
The operation was part of the Task Force’s ongoing efforts to reduce traffic collisions that result in injury or death. The extent of injury incurred during a collision is directly related to the speed of the vehicles involved.
Last year in Lancaster, there were 27 fatal traffic collisions and more than 1,000 collisions that caused injuries, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The Task Force held similar speed enforcement operations in targeted areas throughout 2022 to try to minimize fatal and injury traffic collisions.
Additional operations will be held by Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies throughout the city in the future to further this goal, officials reported.
To avoid collisions, officials remind drivers to slow down, be attentive and drive defensibly and sober.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.