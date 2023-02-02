Wersching

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24” and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died. She was 45.

Wersching passed away, Sunday morning, in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist told The Associated Press. The type of cancer was not specified.

