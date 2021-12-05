Here is the list of winners from the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce 2021 Holiday Parade, themed North Pole Party:

Sweepstakes Trophy: Desert Christian Schools

Queens Trophy: Little Miss Antelope Valley and Sister Queens

Chairman’s Trophy: Antelope Valley Corvette Club

Theme Trophy: Eagle Robotics Team 399, Lancaster High School

Car clubs

First: High Volkage Car Club

Second: AV JUST US Muscle Cars

Cheerleaders/dance group

First: AV Boogie Woogie Mamas

Second: Dance Magic Studios

Community queens

First: Lancaster Pageants

Second: Eastside Pageants

Marching/drill

First: Cactus MS California Cadet Corps 506th Battalion

Second: Desert High School AFJROTC

Floats (under 30 feet)

First: Palmdale Academy Charter School

Second: Eagles Robotics Team 399 Lancaster High School

Floats (over 30 feet)

First: Desert Christian Schools

Second: American Legion Post 311

Miscellaneous

First: Girl Scouts of the Antelope Valley

Second: Miss Los Angeles Scholarship Program, A Miss America Local Organization

Equestrian

First: Knights Petite Ranch

Second: Nanc’s Ranch

Marching bands

Top three:

Eastside High School Lion Pride Marching Band

Quartz Hill High School Marching Band & Pageantry

Highland High School Marching Band & Color Guard

