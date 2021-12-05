Here is the list of winners from the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce 2021 Holiday Parade, themed North Pole Party:
Sweepstakes Trophy: Desert Christian Schools
Queens Trophy: Little Miss Antelope Valley and Sister Queens
Chairman’s Trophy: Antelope Valley Corvette Club
Theme Trophy: Eagle Robotics Team 399, Lancaster High School
Car clubs
First: High Volkage Car Club
Second: AV JUST US Muscle Cars
Cheerleaders/dance group
First: AV Boogie Woogie Mamas
Second: Dance Magic Studios
Community queens
First: Lancaster Pageants
Second: Eastside Pageants
Marching/drill
First: Cactus MS California Cadet Corps 506th Battalion
Second: Desert High School AFJROTC
Floats (under 30 feet)
First: Palmdale Academy Charter School
Second: Eagles Robotics Team 399 Lancaster High School
Floats (over 30 feet)
First: Desert Christian Schools
Second: American Legion Post 311
Miscellaneous
First: Girl Scouts of the Antelope Valley
Second: Miss Los Angeles Scholarship Program, A Miss America Local Organization
Equestrian
First: Knights Petite Ranch
Second: Nanc’s Ranch
Marching bands
Top three:
Eastside High School Lion Pride Marching Band
Quartz Hill High School Marching Band & Pageantry
Highland High School Marching Band & Color Guard
