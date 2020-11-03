Through 9:40 p.m. Tuesday
(i-incumbent)
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District
Short-term seat
Chad C. Wadsworth 1,908 (50.89%)
i-Brandon Roque 1,841 (49.11%)
Full-term seats (two)
i-Tim Jorgensen 2,233 (36.81%)
i-Michael E. Fox 1,942 (33.76%)
Andrew Kendall 1,578 (27.43%)
Antelope Valley Union High School District
Trustee Area No. 2
i-Jill McGrady 7,593 (43.44%)
Miguel Coronado 6,361 (36.39%)
Sandy Carpenter 3,524 (20.16%)
Trustee Area No. 3
Donita Winn 7,179 (42.37%)
Christian Green 5,116 (30.19%)
Dana LaMon 3.342 (19.72%)
Robert Teller 1,307 (7.71%)
Palmdale School District (two seats)
i-Sharon Vega 11,829 (29.03%)
Anthony Hunt 8,380 (20.57%)
Marcos Alvarez 7.550 (18.53%)
i-Dennis Trujillo 5.869 (14.41%)
Enaya Hanbali 3.967 (9.74%)
Erika Alverdi 3.147 (7.72%)
Mojave Unified School District (two seats)
i-Larry Adams 1,006 (26.12%)
Brandon Tate 824 (21.39%)
Carolinda Fleming 710 (18.43%)
i-Tonja "Toni" Evans 698 (18.12%)
Reuben Garcia 614 (15.94%)
Southern Kern Unified School District
Robert Vincellette 1,710 (43.16%)
i-Carol Robinson 1,199 (30.26%)
Dewine L. Moore Jr. 1,053 (26.58%)
Antelope Valley Community College District
Trustee Area No. 1
Michael Harvey 13,916 (59.32%)
R. Michael Dutton 9.542 (40.68%)
Trustee Area No. 3
Michael Rives 10,096 (55.64%)
Rutger Parris 8.048 (44.36%)
Antelope Valley Healthcare District (three seats)
i-Kristina Hong 65,030 (34.10%)
i-Abdallah Farrukh 42,788 (22.43%)
Michael Rives 29,987 (15.72%)
i-Mateo Olivarez 29,086 (15.25%)
Kevin Von Tungeln 23,836 (12.50%)
Palmdale City Council
District 1
i-Austin Bishop 3,557 (48.34%)
Juan Blanco 1,931 (26.24%)
Brittany Wyre 1,218 (16.55%)
Chance McCarary 441 (5.99%)
Eynelys Vinson 211 (2.87%)
District 2
i-Richard Loa 7.551 (60.21%)
Ollie McCaulley 2,718 (21.67%)
Glenda Clark 2,272 (18.12%)
Palmdale mayor
i-Steve Hofbauer 16,449 (44.66%)
Laura Bettencourt 7,156 (19.43%)
Eric Ohlsen 5,014 (13.61%)
Xavier Flores 3,985 (10.82%)
Rick Norris 2,677 (7.27%)
Tonya Alenna Schofield 1,548 (4.20%)
Measure AV
Yes 21,295 (58.53%)
No 15,085 (41.47%)
Measure LC
Yes 20,649 (53.19%)
No 18,169 (46.81%)
California City mayor
Jeanie O'Laughlin 705 (37.76%)
Nicholas Lessenevitch 531 (28.44%)
i-Chuck McGuire 241 (12.91%)
Donald L. Parris 214 (11.46%)
Samual A.L. Pope Sr. 176 (9.43%)
California City Council
Full-term seat
Karen Macedonio 1,129 (41.66%)
James "Jim" Creighton 840 (31.00%)
i-Ronald Smith Jr. 741 (27.34%)
Short-term seat
Kim Welling 649 (36.26%)
Kelly Kulikoff 532 (29.72%)
Lamiya Patrick 362 (20.22%)
Marcus Fair 247 (13.80%)
Rosamond Community Services District (two seats)
i-Byron Glennan 1,343 (40.60%)
Alfred Eugene Wallis 1,012 (30.59%)
i-Gregory Washington 953 (28.81%)
Mojave Air & Space Port (two seats)
Robert Morgan 1,266 (25.06%)
Chuck Coleman 1,087 (21.52%)
Diane Barney 744 (14.73%)
i-David Evans 700 (13.86%)
i-Terry Allred 631 (12.49%)
i-Andrew Parker 623 (12.33%)
23rd Congressional District
i-Kevin McCarthy 74,497 (54.1%)
Kim Mangone 63,094 (45.9%)
25th Congressional District
Christy Smith 123,441 (51.7%)
i-Mike Garcia 115,503 (48.3%)
21st State Senate District
Kipp Mueller 93,774 (51.6%)
i-Scott Wilk 88,109 (48.4%)
36th State Assembly District
i-Tom Lackey 60,573 (53.8%)
Steve Fox 52,021 (46.2%)
