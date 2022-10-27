LANCASTER — As part of its nearly 100-year-old efforts to destigmatize mental health and raise awareness about the ability to recover from mental health challenges, Mental Health America of Los Angeles recognized the accomplishments of those it serves at its annual Golden Bell Awards.
For the past 21 years, Mental Health America Los Angeles’ North Valley team has celebrated the achievements of its area members — individuals served by the agency — as well as community partners who help Mental Health America LA support members to their full potential.
Golden Bell Awards are presented to individuals who achieve significant goals in the categories of employment, independent living, education, family well-being, sobriety and community participation.
The theme of this year’s Golden Bell Awards was “Recovery Rocks!”
Due to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, the event was pre-recorded and will be available on Mental Health America Los Angeles’ YouTube channel and Facebook page.
The video will highlight the 200 award winners, including the 10 Members of the Year: Rachell Miller, Benjamin Martin, Carlos Aguilar, Lilia Willis, Catana Berthiaume, Verenice Cardenas, Diopaldo Palomarez, Janeen Stone, Shykesha Gulley and Justin Estep.
The event’s highest honor is the Chimbole Champion Award, which went to Aguilar. This award goes to an individual who has, through their own recovery, demonstrated exceptional leadership and has become a role model for others.
“MHALA has helped me so much and I appreciate all their hard work,” Aguilar said. “I’ve been homeless for three years and because of them, I am now working at the Sepulveda VA, I have a home and I can take care of myself. It means a lot to me that they help other veterans, too.”
The emcees for this year’s event were Dennis Anderson, from High Desert Medical Group, and Sylvia Duarte, executive director of the Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Both have served on the MHALA Antelope Valley Advisory Committee for several years.
“Even having to produce another virtual event, the resiliency, courage and determination of our members continue to shine through and inspires others,” Judy Cooperberg, Mental Health America of Los Angeles’ vice president of External Affairs, North County, said. “Amazingly enough, given the continued constraints of COVID protocols, our staff were still able to assist more members this past year than we have ever served. We are hopeful to gather in person, next year, with our members, staff, volunteers and community supporters for our biggest and best Golden Bell Awards ever.”
High Desert Medical Group, Lockheed Martin, Kaiser Permanente and the Antelope Valley Mall sponsored the event.
