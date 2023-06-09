LANCASTER — Two men were fatally shot Wednesday at a motel during an apparent robbery, and the suspects are being sought, authorities said.
Deputes from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday to the 44000 block of Sierra Highway, said Lt. Omar Camacho of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“Investigators believe there were multiple suspects and the motive was robbery,” Camacho said in a statement.
“When deputies arrived, they located one victim inside a motel room, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Camacho said. “Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Deputies located another victim in the parking lot area of the motel, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”
Information was not immediately available on the identities of the fatally wounded men.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.
(1) comment
I would bet we’re seeing in this murder robbery some fallout effects of the illegal alien border catastrophe playing out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.