LANCASTER — Two men were fatally shot Wednesday at a motel during an apparent robbery, and the suspects are being sought, authorities said.

Deputes from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday to the 44000 block of Sierra Highway, said Lt. Omar Camacho of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

