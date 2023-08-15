LANCASTER — A head-on crash on the eastside Sunday left two drivers dead and three passengers hurt, two critically.
The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Avenue E and 60th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — A head-on crash on the eastside Sunday left two drivers dead and three passengers hurt, two critically.
The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Avenue E and 60th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
A Dodge Charger and a Chevrolet Silverado slammed into each other, according to a videographer at the scene.
The two drivers died at the scene, the fire department reported. Three others were hurt.
One of the drivers was identified Monday as Hugo Amparo Ramirez.
The injured were taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center, KTLA reported.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.