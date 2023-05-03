DAVIS, Calif. — Residents of a Northern California university town are frightened and on edge after three people were stabbed within a week — two fatally — with the most recent attempt when a homeless woman reported being knifed several times through her tent.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said he could not say whether officials are searching for one or multiple suspects. He also said he could not recall any incidents like these in his four decades on the Davis police force and neither could officers who go back longer. Two of the victims were homeless and the third was a college student, he said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.