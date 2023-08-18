LOS ANGELES — A man and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with a shooting in July on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway in Palmdale that left two woman wounded.
The crime, involving the suspects’ motorcycle and the victims’ car, occurred on the afternoon of July 8, according to the California Highway Patrol.
On Wednesday, investigators arrested Eric Bourland, 41, and Christy Bocanegra, 45, both of Hesperia, the CHP reported.
Bourland was arrested in Apple Valley and Bocanegra was arrested in San Bernardino. The pair were booked on suspicion of attempted murder, with bail set at $1.15 million for Bourland and $1 million for Bocanegra, the CHP reported.
“The arrests were the result of an aggressive investigation by the CHP’s Southern Division Major Crimes Detectives in collaboration with the Antelope Valley CHP, San Bernardino CHP and Southern Division CHP K9 officers,” the CHP reported.
“During the investigation, several leads were developed that led to the arrest of the two suspects and seizure of the motorcycle used during the shooting,” the CHP reported.
On July 8 about 4 p.m., personnel at the Palmdale Regional Medical Center notified the CHP that two gunshot victims had arrived at the hospital, the CHP reported.
“The victims advised hospital staff they had been shot while traveling on northbound SR-14, north of Avenue S, in the city of Palmdale,” the CHP said in a statement.
“The two victims, both female adults, drove themselves in a white Volkswagen Jetta to PRMC, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” the CHP reported.
Other information, including a possible motive for the shooting, was not released.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the CHP Southern Division Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550.
