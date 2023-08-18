CHP logo

LOS ANGELES — A man and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with a shooting in July on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway in Palmdale that left two woman wounded.

The crime, involving the suspects’ motorcycle and the victims’ car, occurred on the afternoon of July 8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

