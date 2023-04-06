BRAWLEY, Calif. — The Southern California city of Brawley will pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit by a woman who accused a police officer of rape after he arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence, her attorneys said Wednesday.

The civil lawsuit filed in 2021 alleged former Brawley police Officer Ricardo Gabriel Valdez drove the woman back to her home in a patrol car, where she woke up to him having sex with her. Valdez left the DUI citation on her bedside when he left, according to the woman’s complaint.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

I wonder how many Rapes have happened at the ASSOCIATED PRESS facilities ? (IMHO) Sexual misconduct also comes to mind. The ASSOCIATED PRESS is a pack of Scumbags with an Agenda (IMHO)...Never forget that.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.