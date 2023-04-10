City of Palmdale logo

PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday approved a nearly $1 million contract for installing the first phase of security cameras and access control for buildings at the City Hall campus.

However, Mayor Laura Bettencourt and others on the Council questioned the locations chosen for the first phase of camera installations, leading to instructions directed at staff to return to the Council with a proposal to fast-track the second phase of camera installations.

