LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend approximately $1 million to replace the playground and basketball courts at Rawley Duntley Park.
The City Council unanimously awarded a contract to Playcore Wisconsin Inc. at Tuesday’s meeting and authorized City Manager Jason Caudle or his designee to execute all contracts and associated documents, subject to approval by City Attorney Allison Burns.
The playground equipment and basketball courts at the park require replacement, according to a staff report by Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services.
“The playground is at the end of its life cycle, and replacement parts are difficult to find,” the report said. “The basketball court surfacing is cracking and deteriorating. The project to replace and renovate these assets is essential to improving the recreational opportunities for residents of our community. The updated playground and basketball courts will provide a place for residents of all ages to play and exercise.”
Playcore Wisconsin Inc., doing business as GameTime care of Great Western, will replace the playground equipment and surfacing with new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant and accessible playground for children of all abilities, the report said. The renovation of the basketball courts will include surfacing, replacement of backboards and nets, and landscape improvements, with a brand-new playground (including equipment and flooring). The new playground will be ADA-compliant and accessible to children of all abilities.
In lieu of undertaking its own competitive bidding process, the city will use a cooperative purchasing agreement, also known as a piggyback, with Playcore Wisconsin through OMNIA Partners, a national governmental purchasing cooperative that helps public agencies take advantage of competitively bid public contracts.
The park’s namesake, Rawley Duntley, was known as the Antelope Valley’s barbecue king. He was a real cowboy whose family came west by covered wagon and settled in the Valley in the 1880s. He established a 9,000-acre ranch on the Tehachapi Mountains’ eastern slopes and devoted much of his time to civic activities, including serving on the Kern County Hospital board.
But in the Antelope Valley, Duntley was most famous for his “deep-pit” barbecues for Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Antelope Valley Oldtimers and other charities. For his civic involvement, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, after his death in 1962, dedicated 20 acres on Avenue K as Rawley Duntley Park. The park became a city park after Lancaster’s incorporation on Nov. 22, 1977.
