Rawley Duntley Park

Rawley Duntley Park will betting a new playground and new basketball courts after the City Council unanimously awarded a $1 million contract to Playcore Wisconsin Inc. at Tuesday’s meeting.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend approximately $1 million to replace the playground and basketball courts at Rawley Duntley Park.

The City Council unanimously awarded a contract to Playcore Wisconsin Inc. at Tuesday’s meeting and authorized City Manager Jason Caudle or his designee to execute all contracts and associated documents, subject to approval by City Attorney Allison Burns.

