Smith

Smith

 Helaine R. Williams

EARLE, Ark. (AP) — An 18-year-old college student has been elected to serve as mayor of a small east Arkansas city, becoming one of the youngest people to serve as a city’s top leader in the US.

Jaylen Smith, who is Black, was elected mayor of Earle, in Tuesday’s runoff election, winning 235 votes to Nemi Matthews’ 183, according to complete but unofficial results.

