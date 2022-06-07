LANCASTER — For several years, the Antelope Valley College has partnered with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to offer face-to-face instruction in a maximum-security state prison.
This year, the college will see its first 18 graduates of the program.
“Antelope Valley is enormously proud of the graduates and the faculty and staff that have contributed to their hard-earned achievement,” Cathy Hart, interim dean of Community Projects and Extended Learning said. “It is the hope of AVC that these students will be able to continue their education, whether inside or outside of prison and that their paths are forever changed through the transformative power of education.”
The 18 students received their associate degree in communication studies in a ceremony, June 1, at the prison. They achieved this with no access to the Internet or computers — handwriting their work. The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation hopes to soon equip each college student with a personal laptop computer — still without Internet access, however — to allow them to type their work and request, through a closed system, resource materials and periodicals that will enhance their learning experience.
AV College offers an associate degree-to-transfer in communications studies at three California State Prison, Los Angeles County, facilities, with approximately 200 students currently enrolled.
Students at Facility A, who complete an associate of arts degree with AVC, can transfer to a four-year, face-to-face Bachelor of Arts degree program in communications offered by California State University-Los Angeles.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, AV College was able to keep the program going through the work of its faculty and staff who converted courses to an “emergency correspondence” modality and participated in the hand-to-hand, back-and-forth exchange of material and student work with Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation education staff, Hart said.
AV College just received notice that it will be awarded a Rising Scholars Program grant from the state that will allow it to upgrade technology in nine classrooms inside the prison, with smartboards and instructor computer stations, in addition to funding additional services on campus serving re-entry and formerly justice-involved students, through its Focus180 program.
AV College is currently in discussion to bring an additional degree program option to incarcerated students at California State Prison, LA County in the near future.
