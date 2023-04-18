Sikh Arrests

Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré (center) speaks at a news conference Monday in Yuba City. Dupré announced the arrest of more than a dozen people on charges including conspiracy to commit murder.

 Associated Press

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California on Monday said they had arrested more than a dozen men from two warring criminal syndicates whose violent rivalry they say was responsible for a mass shooting at a Sikh temple and a brutal sword attack at a parade in 2018.

Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré said the two syndicates were responsible for multiple shootings where 11 people were shot, including five people at a Sikh temple in Stockton last year and two more victims at a temple in Sacramento last month.

