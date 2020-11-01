SAN FRANCISCO — California regulators are being asked to fine Pacific Gas & Electric nearly $166 million for failing to properly inform customers before it cut power to millions of people last year.
The sweeping outages without proper notification were “a major public safety failure” that disrupted lives and posed a risk to medically vulnerable people who use electrical equipment such as wheelchairs, iron lungs and dialysis machines, according to a brief submitted Friday to the state Public Utilities Commission by the Public Advocates Office.
The office is an independent organization within the PUC that is charged with representing utility taxpayers’ interests before the agency.
Two blackouts in October 2019 lasted several days and affected dozens of Northern California counties. The resulting chaos — phones and gas pumps, elevators, traffic lights and even water pumps stopped working — created furious criticism.
Altogether, the outages affected 1.67 million customers.
