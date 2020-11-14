Lundin blood drive

Despite the rain and chilly weather, the Tyler Lundin Memorial Blood Drive held on Nov. 7 brought in donors who gave 140 usable units of blood. According to Tyler’s mother, Ruth Lundin, each unit is able to help three people. “Over the 14 years we have been doing the blood drive, we have now collected over 2,000 units of blood,” she said. “This means we have helped to save over 6,000 lives.” One of the donors was Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, who donated blood for the first time. Ruth Lundin said hundreds of people donated to their raffle and silent bid auction. The proceeds from those events will help fund children’s charities in the Antelope Valley, as well as St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

 Photo courtesy of Ruth Lundin

