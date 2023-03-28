DUI checkpoint results

Deputies cited 14 drivers without licenses or with suspended licenses and one driver was arrested for reckless driving during a driving under the influence checkpoint Friday night.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Sheriff’s Station

PALMDALE — A driving under the influence checkpoint on Friday resulted in 14 people cited and one arrest, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials reported.

The checkpoint was held at 10th Street West and Technology Drive from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

