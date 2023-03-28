PALMDALE — A driving under the influence checkpoint on Friday resulted in 14 people cited and one arrest, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The checkpoint was held at 10th Street West and Technology Drive from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Updated: March 28, 2023 @ 5:41 am
During that time span, deputies cited 14 drivers for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. One driver was arrested for reckless driving, sheriff’s officials reported.
Overall, deputies checked 1,082 vehicles at the checkpoint over the eight hours.
Locations for these DUI checkpoints are selected based on data showing a history of incidents or crashes involving impaired driving, according to sheriff’s officials. This supports the checkpoints’ primary purpose to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducts such checkpoints several times each year.
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The California Highway Patrol also conducts checkpoints periodically in the areas within its jurisdiction.
