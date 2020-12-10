SACRAMENTO — Thirteen counties in Northern California will be placed under the state’s most restrictive Coronavirus rules this week because capacity in intensive care units has fallen below 15%, and officials warned Wednesday that hospitals across the state are filling up with COVID-19 patients.
The greater Sacramento region, encompassing the state capital, has an ICU capacity of 14.3% and will face a regional stay-at-home order starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The region includes Lake Tahoe, the popular ski destination where vacation travel is now banned for the second time this year.
Under the restrictions, restaurants must stop outdoor dining, personal care businesses such as barbers must close and the number of people allowed inside stores is reduced. Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities.
The huge Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions are already in the strictest category, and several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area chose to implement their own voluntary orders independent of the state. Monterey County joined that group Wednesday, implementing its own lockdown through Jan. 11, the latest end date for any current order.
