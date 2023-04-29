RIVERSIDE — A federal jury has awarded $10 million to the family of a man fatally shot by a Southern California sheriff’s sergeant who was trying to arrest him for attempting to attack people with a club and baseball bat seven years ago.

The lawsuit filed by relatives of Clemente Najera-Aguirre accused Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Ponder of excessive force and civil rights violations in connection with the 2016 shooting in Lake Elsinore.

