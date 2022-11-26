Election 2022 LGBTQ Lawmakers

After the Nov. 8 election several newly elected lawmakers will join State Sen. Scott Wiener (right), D-San Francisco, and other members of the LGBTQ caucus, which will now make up 10% of the California state Legislature.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year’s midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any US legislature.

The California legislators, all Democrats, are proud of their success but say it underscores the hard work that remains in their own state and elsewhere, such as handling the fallout from measures such as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans some lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity, or laws in other states limiting transgender students’ participation in sports or blocking gender-affirming medical care for youths.

